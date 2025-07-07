Home>>
Chinese premier calls for promoting true multilateralism
(Xinhua) 13:43, July 07, 2025
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday that China is willing to work with Ethiopia to promote joint efforts by all parties to practice true multilateralism, and firmly safeguard economic globalization and free trade.
Li made the remarks during his meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit.
