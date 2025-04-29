Compromise will only embolden the bully: Chinese FM
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday reaffirmed China's commitment to upholding multilateralism and multilateral trade rules.
The United States pursues unilateralism and prioritizes its own country, placing its own interests above international public interests, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, during BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Rio de Janeiro.
Wang regards it imperative to uphold multilateral trade rules.
Having long reaped enormous benefits from free trade, the United States is now using tariffs as leverage to extort exorbitant demands from other nations, he said.
If one chooses to stay silent and compromise, it will only embolden the bullies to push further, Wang warned.
He urged BRICS countries to jointly oppose all forms of protectionism and firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core.
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: "Individual countries will be stronger if they're willing to work together," says UN under-secretary-general
- China vows to uphold multilateral trading system: commerce minister
- China is willing to work together with countries, including Canada, to safeguard multilateralism and multilateral trading system: embassy
- China's commitment to increasing input into global development cooperation remains unchanged: spokesperson
- China to provide certainty to uncertain world: FM
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.