China willing to uphold authority of int'l law with int'l community: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:03, January 09, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with the international community to uphold the authority of international law, jointly promote multilateralism and safeguard world peace and stability, a foreign ministry spokesperson said in Beijing on Thursday.

It was reported that United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk had pointed out that the U.S. military operation in Venezuela undermined the fundamental principle of international law, and experts of the Human Rights Council issued a joint statement, strongly condemning the actions of the United States.

In response, spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing that China has consistently opposed politicizing human rights issues and using them as tools, resisted the selective application of international law, and opposed using human rights as a pretext for interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.

China firmly supports Venezuela in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and legitimate rights and interests, and firmly supports all countries in choosing their own paths of human rights development based on their own national conditions, Mao said.

She added that China stands ready to work with the international community to uphold the authority of international law, jointly promote multilateralism and maintain world peace and stability.

