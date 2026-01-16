Chinese FM says China opposes use or threat of force in int'l relations

Xinhua) 10:50, January 16, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China opposes the use or threat of force in international relations, opposes imposing one's own will on others, and opposes a return of the world to the "law of the jungle," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

China has consistently advocated adherence to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, during a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

During the talks, Araghchi briefed Wang on the latest developments in Iran, stressing that the recent unrest was incited by external forces and that the situation has now stabilized.

He said that Iran is prepared to respond to external interference, while keeping the door to dialogue open, and expressed hope that China will play a greater role in promoting regional peace and stability.

For his part, Wang said that China believes that the Iranian government and people will stand united, overcome difficulties, maintain national stability and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

Wang also expressed hope that all parties concerned will cherish peace, exercise restraint, and resolve differences through dialogue, adding that China stands ready to play a constructive role to this end.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)