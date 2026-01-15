Denmark sends military reinforcements to Greenland

Xinhua) 10:17, January 15, 2026

OSLO, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- An advance contingent of the Danish Armed Forces has arrived in Greenland, Danish broadcaster DR reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Denmark is deploying military equipment and advance troops to the island to prepare for the possible arrival of larger forces from the Danish Army and other branches of the armed forces.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Tuesday that the Danish government is committed to establishing "a more permanent and larger military presence" for Denmark and its NATO allies in and around Greenland. He described the move as "a clear response to the challenges facing the Arctic," Danish media reported.

Greenland, the world's largest island, is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, while Copenhagen retains authority over defense and foreign policy. The United States maintains a military base on the island.

Since returning to office in 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to "obtain" Greenland and has not ruled out the use of force.

