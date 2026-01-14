Home>>
France to open consulate in Greenland on Feb. 6: FM
(Xinhua) 16:42, January 14, 2026
PARIS, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday that France will open its consulate in Greenland on Feb. 6, a concrete move to show support for the island as the United States repeatedly vows to take over it.
In an interview with French radio RTL, Barrot said Greenland neither wants to be owned, governed, nor integrated by the United States, stressing that the island has chosen to remain within the framework of Denmark, NATO and the European Union.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Denmark, Greenland PMs reaffirm unity, rejection of external claims
- EU commissioner reaffirms Greenland security, warning U.S. takeover would end NATO
- Greenlandic party leaders say "do not want to be Americans"
- Trump says to make deal to acquire Greenland in "easy way" or "hard way"
- Commentary: EU's double standard on Greenland, Venezuela exposes Achilles' heel in strategic autonomy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.