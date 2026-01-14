France to open consulate in Greenland on Feb. 6: FM

Xinhua) 16:42, January 14, 2026

PARIS, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday that France will open its consulate in Greenland on Feb. 6, a concrete move to show support for the island as the United States repeatedly vows to take over it.

In an interview with French radio RTL, Barrot said Greenland neither wants to be owned, governed, nor integrated by the United States, stressing that the island has chosen to remain within the framework of Denmark, NATO and the European Union.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)