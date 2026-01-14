Denmark, Greenland PMs reaffirm unity, rejection of external claims

Xinhua) 08:14, January 14, 2026

OSLO, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen held a joint press conference Tuesday afternoon, delivering a firm, unified rejection of external claims over Greenland.

Frederiksen framed the stance as a matter of fundamental principle. "This is not only about Greenland or about the Kingdom. It is about the fact that borders must not be changed by force, that one people cannot be bought. And it is about ensuring that small countries should not fear large countries," she said.

"We are standing up not only for ourselves, but for the world order upon which previous generations built our democracy," she declared, emphasizing the inseparable bond within the Danish Realm.

Frederiksen then turned to address the people of Greenland directly through the cameras: "Dear fellow Greenlanders, you should know that we stand together."

Meanwhile, Nielsen said "Greenland is not for sale." "Our goal and desire remain peaceful dialogue based on cooperation, with respect for our constitutional position, international law, our right to our own land, and our right to self-determination," he added.

"But one thing everyone must understand: Greenland will not be owned by the United States. Greenland will not be governed by the United States," Nielsen underscored. "We are now facing a geopolitical crisis, and if we must choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark."

When asked by reporters what Denmark could offer the United States, Frederiksen responded, "That is to defend the Arctic and jointly uphold security with the United States."

"We can offer the Americans a democratic cooperation between independent countries," Frederiksen added.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt will attend talks held in Washington with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday, said Danish local media on Tuesday.

The upcoming talks occur amid sustained tensions, as U.S. President Donald Trump, since returning to office in 2025, has repeatedly expressed a desire to "obtain" Greenland and has not ruled out the use of force.

