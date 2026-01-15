Protest in Copenhagen voices opposition to U.S. plans on Greenland

Xinhua) 09:45, January 15, 2026

A woman participate in a protest against U.S. plans on Greenland in Copenhagen, Denmark, Jan. 14, 2026. About 200 protesters rallied outside the U.S. Embassy in Denmark Wednesday, expressing opposition to Washington's plans on Greenland as Danish and Greenlandic officials met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington. (Photo by Liu Zhichao/Xinhua)

OSLO, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- About 200 protesters rallied outside the U.S. Embassy in Denmark Wednesday, expressing opposition to Washington's plans on Greenland as Danish and Greenlandic officials met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.

The demonstration, named "Greenland Belongs to the Greenlanders," began at 4 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) in front of the embassy and was later moved by police to the opposite side of the street. The protest lasted around two hours.

"We only want to be ourselves. We want to belong to Greenland as Greenlanders, and we will stay strong and committed to that," a Greenlander, Andersen, told Xinhua.

"Nobody should be able to take over another country - not because someone thinks they are strong and therefore can take whatever they want," said Simon Vincent Nelson, a Copenhagen resident, adding that he was "very angry about it and felt offended."

The rally followed U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed remarks to acquire Greenland, which have been firmly rejected by Denmark, Greenland, and NATO allies.

