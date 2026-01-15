EU, NATO allies rally behind Greenland amid rising Arctic tensions

Xinhua) 08:13, January 15, 2026

An iceberg is seen at the Disko Bay close to Ilulissat, Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

The Danish Ministry of Defense confirmed Wednesday that Denmark is increasing its military presence in and around Greenland, working closely with NATO allies.

OSLO, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The European Union (EU) and NATO allies have stepped up political and military support for Greenland, as concerns grow over security in the Arctic following recent statements by U.S. President Donald Trump about the strategically important island.

The Danish Ministry of Defense confirmed Wednesday that Denmark is increasing its military presence in and around Greenland, working closely with NATO allies. According to a press release, the enhanced presence starting Wednesday includes additional capabilities such as ships, aircraft and soldiers. The announcement came ahead of a meeting between Denmark, Greenland and the United States held in Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

"The purpose is to train the ability to operate under the unique Arctic conditions and to strengthen the alliance's footprint in the Arctic, benefiting both European and transatlantic security," the ministry said. Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen described the move as "a clear response to the challenges facing the Arctic" and said the government is committed to establishing "a more permanent and larger military presence" for Denmark and its NATO allies in and around Greenland.

Denmark's actions have been accompanied by concrete support from NATO allies. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday that Sweden had sent military personnel to Greenland at Denmark's request, noting that the deployment is linked to preparations for "Arctic Endurance," an operation planned by Denmark. The Swedish Armed Forces confirmed that Swedish personnel were among the initial contingent arriving on the island.

A security personnel is on duty at the venue of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in The Hague, the Netherlands, June 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Norway has also contributed personnel. At a press conference with his Danish counterpart held on Wednesday, Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik said that Norway is sending two military staffers to Greenland to "map out the further cooperation between allies." He added that there is ongoing dialogue within NATO on how to strengthen security in the Arctic, including in and around Greenland.

Beyond direct military deployments, political support has been voiced at both national and EU levels. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on Wednesday called on NATO to "step up its military and security presence in the Arctic," describing the region as "a front line of geopolitical competition."

This photo taken on Jan. 7, 2026 shows the scenery of Aasiaat, Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark. (Photo by Zhang Quanwei/Xinhua)

The European Parliament's political group leaders on Wednesday issued a statement condemning remarks by the Trump administration regarding Greenland as a "blatant" challenge to international law and to the sovereignty of NATO member Denmark. They urged EU institutions to define "concrete and tangible" support for Denmark and Greenland and stressed that decisions concerning Greenland belong to Denmark and Greenland alone. "External attempts to alter the status quo are unacceptable," the leaders said.

Greenland is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with Copenhagen retaining control over defense and foreign policy. The United States maintains a military base on the island. Since returning to office in 2025, Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to "obtain" Greenland and has not ruled out the use of force.

