China to promote high-quality development of intelligent connected NEV industry

Xinhua) 15:48, January 14, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China will promote the high-quality development of the intelligent connected new energy vehicle (NEV) industry over the next years, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Wednesday.

A five-year plan for the development of the industry will be formulated, the ministry said, noting that the plan will be coordinated with related energy and infrastructure strategies to guide industrial innovation across the sector.

A new round of high-quality development initiatives for key industrial chains will be implemented, with increased investment in research on landmark products, basic materials and software tools. Meanwhile, China will accelerate breakthroughs in key technologies such as all-solid-state batteries and high-level autonomous driving.

Measures will be taken to further expand automobile consumption, advance vehicle trade-in programs, promote large-scale application of new energy heavy-duty trucks, deepen NEV insurance reforms, and stimulate diversified consumption potential, according to the ministry.

Support will also be provided for international cooperation in trade, investment and technology, guiding enterprises to make rational, orderly and safe overseas layouts and fostering a new landscape of global industrial cooperation in the sector, the ministry said.

