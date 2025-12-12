Home>>
China's auto output, sales both surpass 31 mln units in Jan-Nov
(People's Daily Online) 16:55, December 12, 2025
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Chongqing transforms into inland hub for NEV exports
- China's new-energy passenger car sales see steady growth in November
- In pics: electric buses boarding NEV carrier at Yantai Port in Shandong
- China accelerates development of charging infrastructure to support NEV growth
- China taps retired EV batteries as a strategic 'urban mine'
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.