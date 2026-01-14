All parties responsible for maintaining stability, security of global critical mineral supply chains: spokesperson

09:33, January 14, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's position on maintaining the stability and security of the global critical mineral supply chains remains unchanged, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday, adding that at the same time, China believes all parties share the responsibility to do so.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on the report that finance ministers from the G7 countries agreed Monday to accelerate the reduction of their countries' reliance on China for critical minerals.

