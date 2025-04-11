China establishes new mineral type vital for high-tech industries

Xinhua) 09:07, April 11, 2025

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- High-purity quartz has officially become China's 174th mineral type, as multiple ore deposits have been discovered in the country, the Ministry of Natural Resources announced on Thursday.

Featuring high-temperature resistance, corrosion resistance, low thermal expansion, high insulation, and light transmittance, high-purity quartz refers to rocks that can be processed and purified to obtain silicon dioxide with a purity of no less than 99.995 percent, which can meet the demands of high-tech industries such as semiconductors and photovoltaics, according to Mao Jingwen, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

An official from the Ministry of Natural Resources said that multiple ore deposits of high-purity quartz have been discovered in regions including the eastern part of the Qinling Mountains in central China's Henan Province and Altay in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. This discovery is part of a new round of strategic actions aimed at achieving breakthroughs in mineral prospecting.

Globally, high-purity quartz mines are primarily distributed in countries including the United States, Russia, Norway, and Australia.

The designation of the new mineral type is important for its protection and development and is also significant for ensuring the security of the country's high-tech industry and supply chains, according to the official.

