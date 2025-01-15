China makes major progress in mineral exploration

Xinhua) 13:04, January 15, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China has made significant progress in the country's new-round mineral exploration campaign launched in 2021, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources Tuesday.

The ministry announced at a press conference that China has discovered the world's first large, ultra-shallow gas field in ultra-deep waters, with the original gas in place (OGIP) estimated at more than 100 billion cubic meters.

Meanwhile, a total of 10 oil fields with predicted geological reserves at or above 100 million tonnes and 19 gas fields with OGIP estimated at or above 100 billion cubic meters were newly discovered during the campaign.

With 10 large uranium deposits discovered, the amount of uranium resources in China has increased significantly. Major breakthroughs have been made in the prospecting for copper, aluminum, iron and other bulk minerals, the ministry said.

Xiong Zili, an official with the ministry, said that China is the world's largest energy producer and consumer. A stable energy supply and structural adjustment are crucial to the national economy, people's livelihoods and ecological progress.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)