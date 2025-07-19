China to toughen crackdown on smuggling of strategic minerals

Xinhua) 16:23, July 19, 2025

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities announced Saturday that they will further intensify a campaign to crack down on the smuggling of strategic minerals.

The announcement was made during a meeting held by the office of a national export control work coordination mechanism in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The meeting brought together multiple state organs such as the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Public Security, and the General Administration of Customs.

