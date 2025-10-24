Nation's green tech in mining highlighted

China Daily) 09:39, October 24, 2025

Nearly 450 billion yuan ($63 billion) has been invested in mineral exploration and 150 new mineral deposits have been discovered nationwide during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) period, the Ministry of Natural Resources announced on Thursday.

According to the China Mineral Resources (2025) report unveiled by the ministry at the 27th China Mining Conference and Exhibition, which opened in Tianjin on Wednesday, China's investment in geological exploration amounted to nearly 116 billion yuan last year, marking four consecutive years of growth.

Last year, China's production of 10 types of nonferrous metals continued to increase, while the output of "energy minerals" such as coal, crude oil and natural gas reached a record high.

"Over the course of the 14th Five-Year Plan period, more than 160,000 hectares of abandoned mines were rehabilitated, and China's geological and mining relations were further expanded," Xu Dachun, vice-minister of natural resources, said.

Xu, who is also director of China Geological Survey, an institution under the Ministry of Natural Resources, said that cooperation agreements were signed with over 70 countries and international organizations, while 30 bilateral and multilateral cooperation platforms were established with countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative and more than 100 cooperative projects were organized to implement international large-scale scientific plans.

These efforts "provided high-quality public goods for global sustainable development of resources and the environment", he added.

According to the report, China made new achievements last year in promoting green development in mining and actively implementing the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

China has fully implemented green exploration, promoted the upgrading and application of technology, and reached a globally advanced level in the comprehensive utilization of mineral resources, it said.

At the conference, representatives of nearly 500 domestic and international enterprises from 42 nations discussed cooperation projects and cutting-edge mining tech, sharing new opportunities for international collaboration.

Phumzile Mgcina, South Africa's deputy minister of mineral and petroleum resources, welcomed the growing presence of Chinese-owned mining companies in her country, noting that such investments have contributed to economic growth, job creation, knowledge exchange and continued partnership.

Isabella Chirchir, mining commissioner at Namibia's Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy, expressed the hope for increased exchanges with China, especially to learn and adopt Chinese technical expertise in mining and related fields.

China has progressed a lot in terms of technology, and has even found green energy solutions for mines, she said, adding that Namibia will look forward to opportunities to learn from China and implement such technologies.

Wang Xu, Tianjin's executive vice-mayor and member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China Tianjin Municipal Committee, said the city thrives because of the sea, with Tianjin Port connecting to over 500 ports in more than 180 countries and regions.

The port ranks among top 10 globally in terms of cargo export volume, Wang said.

"Tianjin is willing to work together with all parties, taking this cross-industry conference as an opportunity to further enhance cooperation and achieve mutual success," he added.

