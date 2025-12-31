China reports fewer coal mining accidents, fatalities in 2025

December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Workplace safety in China's mining industry remained generally stable in 2025, with numbers of accidents and fatalities both decreasing from 2024, the National Mine Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

Mining accidents across China this year have seen a 6.1 percent year-on-year decrease in fatalities.

Serious accidents and resulting deaths have registered respective declines of 6.3 percent and 17.1 percent.

Spokesperson Liu Tao said that the administration has focused on enhancing risk assessment and early warning mechanisms, eliminating blind spots in regional surveys of hidden disaster cause factors, and strengthening the risk classification and tiered management of coal mines.

The advancement of intelligent mine construction is steadily facilitating the transition of workers away from harsh environments and hazardous, labor-intensive posts, Liu said.

