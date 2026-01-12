Comicomment: Wings clipped, Latin America suffers

Ecns.cn) 11:12, January 12, 2026

U.S. forces launched an attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, before transferring them to the United States. Washington later claimed it would "run" Venezuela, compelling Maduro to appear before a U.S. court.

From Guatemala in 1954 to Panama in 1989 and now Operation Absolute Resolve in 2026, Washington has repeatedly sacrificed Latin American lives and sovereignty in the name of "stability" and "democracy."

As a left-leaning country, Venezuela has maintained an anti-U.S. stance from Chávez to Maduro, making it a constant target of Washington. In recent years, the United States has intensified pressure through aid cuts, tariffs and sanctions, seeking to reassert regional dominance. The latest military action is simply an escalation of unilateralism and power politics.

By replaying old interventionist tactics, the U.S. has repeatedly hindered Latin America’s development, only deepening its own hegemonic dilemma. Its expansionist dream will ultimately be broken by regional resistance and global condemnation.

