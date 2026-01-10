Home>>
Venezuela has begun "exploratory" diplomatic process with U.S., says Venezuelan FM
(Xinhua) 15:15, January 10, 2026
CARACAS, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Venezuela has decided to initiate an "exploratory" diplomatic process with the U.S. government, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said Friday in an official statement.
