Venezuela not "subjugated" after U.S. attack, says acting president

Xinhua) 13:38, January 09, 2026

CARACAS, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez said Thursday that her country is not "subjugated" to the United States following last weekend's U.S. assault and the ensuing capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela remains autonomous and independent despite the military operation and there was no passivity during the attacks, she said.

"No one surrendered here. There was combat, combat for our homeland, for our liberators," Rodriguez said.

She made the remarks during a ceremony at the National Guard Military Academy in Caracas, honoring soldiers and civilians killed or wounded in the Jan. 3 invasion.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)