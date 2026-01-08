Venezuela FM expresses gratitude for China's support

Xinhua) 14:12, January 08, 2026

CARACAS, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil expressed on Wednesday his country's gratitude for China's support for the Venezuelan people's full sovereignty over their territory and natural resources.

In a post on his X account, Gil also noted that China strongly condemns the serious violation of international law and the sovereignty of Venezuela, as well as acts of intimidation by the United States.

At a regular press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Venezuela, a sovereign state, enjoys full and permanent sovereignty over its natural resources and all economic activities within its territory.

Mao said U.S. actions seriously violate international law, gravely infringe upon Venezuela's sovereignty, and severely undermine the rights of the Venezuelan people, adding that China strongly condemns these actions by the United States.

