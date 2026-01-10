Brazilian, Spanish leaders discuss Mercosur-EU deal, Venezuela
BRASILIA, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday discussed the Mercosur-EU free trade agreement and the situation in Venezuela, Brazil's presidential office said.
During their telephone conversation, Lula thanked the Spanish government for supporting the agreement and called the deal "a very positive signal in defense of multilateralism and predictable, stable trade rules."
On Venezuela, they highlighted a joint statement issued along with Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay, which rejects any division of the world into spheres of influence and opposes the use of force in international relations without authorization under the UN Charter.
They also welcomed the announcement made on Thursday in Caracas by Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez on the release of Venezuelan and foreign detainees, including four Spanish nationals.
Lula confirmed that Brazil sent 40 tons of dialysis supplies and medicines on Friday to help replenish stocks at a distribution center damaged by U.S. bombings on Jan. 3.
The two leaders also agreed on the importance of organizing a new edition of the forum "In Defense of Democracy: Combating Extremism" in Spain in the coming months.
