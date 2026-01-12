China, Tanzania pledge to align development strategies

Xinhua) 10:32, January 12, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Tanzania and China have committed to synergizing the implementation of development strategies to boost common development, according to a joint press communique released on Saturday.

The communique was issued after talks between the foreign ministers of Tanzania and China in Dar es Salaam. Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and foreign minister, visited Tanzania on Friday and Saturday, during which he met with his counterpart, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo.

The two ministers spoke highly of the traditional friendship between China and Tanzania, which is built on trust and mutual respect, said the communique.

They noted with satisfaction the fruitful outcomes of China-Tanzania relations and friendly cooperation over the past six decades and committed to the practical implementation of the consensus reached by the two heads of state to further elevate the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to new heights.

China reiterated its full confidence in Tanzania's leadership and institutions to manage internal affairs independently, the communique said, noting that Tanzania reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to supporting the one-China principle and reiterated its consistent position of recognizing that there is but one China in the world and respecting China's national unity and territorial integrity, underscoring that any form of secession is unacceptable.

The two countries have committed to synergizing the implementation of development strategies, agreed to further expand two-way investment and trade, and reaffirmed their commitment to further fostering a fair and enabling business environment on both sides.

The two sides agreed to jointly host activities related to the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges and to expand cooperation in areas such as culture, tourism, education, public health, sports, youth, think tanks and media, so as to solidify public support for China-Tanzania friendship, the communique said.

Stressing that the two sides welcomed the smooth commencement of the TAZARA Railway revitalization project and expressed their readiness to support its implementation, the communique said that the two sides are exploring the possibility of organizing a high-level TAZARA Railway Prosperity Belt meeting in the near future.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)