Shenyang locals build ice wall of persimmons, oranges, blueberries

(People's Daily App) 15:30, January 09, 2026

Who knew winter could be this fruitful? As temperatures drop in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, the city becomes a natural refrigerator. Locals have built a wall of persimmons, oranges and blueberries frozen into crystal-clear ice blocks.

