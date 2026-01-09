Home>>
Shenyang locals build ice wall of persimmons, oranges, blueberries
(People's Daily App) 15:30, January 09, 2026
Who knew winter could be this fruitful? As temperatures drop in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, the city becomes a natural refrigerator. Locals have built a wall of persimmons, oranges and blueberries frozen into crystal-clear ice blocks.
