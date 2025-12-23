From the clang of steel to the rhythm of song, Tiexi beats with the pulse of rebirth

10:24, December 23, 2025 By Liu Ning, Michael Kurtagh, Wang Yuheng, Wang Can, Zhang Lulu, Qiu Yuzhe, Tang Long, Zhou Songxue ( People's Daily Online

Once known as the "Ruhr of the East," Tiexi district in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, was the industrial heart of a nation in motion. Its factories forged China's first lathe, first steel, its first metal national emblem, and countless other symbols of progress. The sound of machinery once filled the air; today, it hums with creativity, ambition, and life.

In the Industrial Museum of China, time stands still amid engines, pipes, and the pride of generations past. Retired worker Zhang Neng remembers the glory days: waves of workers heading toward factory gates, lunchboxes filled with pork and rice, and a sense of purpose that powered a city. Those stories live on, not as relics, but as foundations for a new era.

When Shenyang launched a development directive in 2002, the old smokestacks gave way to a different skyline. Companies like Shengu Group rose from the legacy of heavy industry, transforming into high-end innovators whose compressors and blowers power projects across the globe. Where outdated machines once stood, cutting-edge technology now drives Tiexi forward.

That same spirit of renewal pulses through Hongmei Cultural and Creative Park, where past and present meet under red brick walls. The site was once the Hongmei MSG Factory; today, it is a playground for art, design, and live music. "We didn't change the name," says Li Pengfei, owner of the Raw Material Warehouse Livehouse, which occupies what used to be the factory's storage space. "When young people come here for a show, I want them to remember what this place once was." Under stage lights, the echoes of industry blend with the beat of youth culture, proof that in Tiexi, memory and modernity dance side by side. For singer Zhang Qiang, China's "Disco Queen," it is proof that good music and good spirit never fade.

Tiexi's revival is not just industrial though, it is deeply human.

Among those who have found a home here is Mark Faltenbacher, a German national who first came to Shenyang 15 years ago to work for a supplier of BMW Brilliance. Over time, his career, friendships, and family life took root in this city. "To be honest, it is home," he said with a smile. "I fell in love with the people because the people treated me so nicely." For Mark, Tiexi is not just where he works, it is where he built a life. His story mirrors the district's openness to global talent and its growing confidence as an international hub of innovation.

Stories like those of Xiaoxiao, a 9-year-old national pump track champion, echo the district's enduring spirit. "After falling off my bike, I am not afraid," she said. "I just learn and do better next time." Her courage embodies Tiexi itself, undaunted, determined, always moving forward.

The district's story also resonates with outsiders. For host and People's Daily Online reporter Michael Kurtagh, a native of Detroit, Tiexi has personal significance. Detroit was once a global industrial powerhouse that experienced decline as factories fell silent and communities were tested. Seeing Tiexi's revival, he recognizes a kindred spirit. Both cities were built on the sweat of workers and the hum of machinery, endured periods of downturn, and are now charting paths forward. Tiexi's grit, pride, and drive to rebuild show that the spirit of renewal transcends borders.

From roaring machine halls to laughter-filled parks, Tiexi has found harmony between its past and its future. As its people rise—engineers, artists, athletes, dreamers—the district once defined by steel is now defined by heart.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)