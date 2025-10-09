Shenyang sees tourism boom during National Day holiday

Citizens watch a live show at 1905 Art Re-Creative Space, which is transformed from an abandoned factory, in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 6, 2025. Many industrial heritages in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province have been transformed into public leisure spaces, creative industry parks, and distinctive neighborhoods, offering citizens and tourists unique experiences during this year's National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Tourists visit the Industrial Museum of China in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 1, 2025. Many industrial heritages in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province have been transformed into public leisure spaces, creative industry parks, and distinctive neighborhoods, offering citizens and tourists unique experiences during this year's National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

People take photos at a cultural and creative site, which is transformed from an abandoned factory, in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 6, 2025. Many industrial heritages in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province have been transformed into public leisure spaces, creative industry parks, and distinctive neighborhoods, offering citizens and tourists unique experiences during this year's National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

People select products at 1905 Art Re-Creative Space, which is transformed from an abandoned factory, in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 6, 2025. Many industrial heritages in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province have been transformed into public leisure spaces, creative industry parks, and distinctive neighborhoods, offering citizens and tourists unique experiences during this year's National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

People visit the Hongmei cultural and creative industry park in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 1, 2025. Many industrial heritages in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province have been transformed into public leisure spaces, creative industry parks, and distinctive neighborhoods, offering citizens and tourists unique experiences during this year's National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Citizens read books at a cultural and creative site, which is transformed from an abandoned factory, in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 6, 2025. Many industrial heritages in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province have been transformed into public leisure spaces, creative industry parks, and distinctive neighborhoods, offering citizens and tourists unique experiences during this year's National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A woman poses for photos at a cultural and creative site, which is transformed from an abandoned factory, in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 6, 2025. Many industrial heritages in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province have been transformed into public leisure spaces, creative industry parks, and distinctive neighborhoods, offering citizens and tourists unique experiences during this year's National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Children have fun at a cultural and creative site, which is transformed from a barn, in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 8, 2025. Many industrial heritages in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province have been transformed into public leisure spaces, creative industry parks, and distinctive neighborhoods, offering citizens and tourists unique experiences during this year's National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

