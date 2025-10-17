Home>>
Shenyang's new murals bring cultural vibrancy
(People's Daily App) 16:03, October 17, 2025
Xita Street in Shenyang has burst into color, with striking murals turning the area into the city's latest attraction. Portraits of girls adorned with floral installations add splashes of color to the surrounding neighborhood.
