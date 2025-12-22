Home>>
Trailer: Tiexi, forging a new Shenyang
(People's Daily Online) 14:39, December 22, 2025
In the heart of Shenyang, the capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, lies Tiexi district, once the beating heart of China's industrial might. Here, the furnaces that forged a nation's backbone now glow with the fire of innovation. The echo of machines has given way to a new rhythm of creativity, technology, and transformation.
In our upcoming episode of Tales of Cities, join Michael Kurtagh as he explores how Tiexi is reshaping itself and leading Shenyang into the future. From the legacy of steel to the spark of renewal, witness how a district once defined by industry is now forging a new chapter for an entire city.
Photos
