Indonesia welcomes its first locally born giant panda cub
(Ecns.cn) 13:07, January 07, 2026
Taman Safari Indonesia (TSI) in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, holds a media briefing on a newly born giant panda cub on Jan. 6, 2026, with video footage of the cub played on a large screen at the venue. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)
Indonesia announced the birth of a giant panda cub at TSI, marking a major milestone in the country's efforts to protect endangered species.
The cub was born on Nov. 27, 2025 to two pandas Cai Tao and Hu Chun sent to Indonesia in 2017 under a 10-year conservation cooperation program with China.
