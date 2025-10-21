China ready to continue working for high-quality operation of Jakarta-Bandung HSR: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:06, October 21, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Indonesia to continue ensuring the high-quality operation of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR), maximizing the role of the project in boosting Indonesia's economic and social development and regional connectivity, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a related query.

Guo said that since its official opening two years ago, the Jakarta-Bandung HSR has been operating safely, smoothly, and efficiently. The total number of passengers transported by the HSR so far has exceeded 11.71 million, with the passenger flow on a constant and steady rise.

The economic and social benefits of the HSR are being continuously released, as evidenced by the abundance of jobs created in the country and the vigorous boost to the economic development along the line, which were recognized and welcomed by various sectors in Indonesia, Guo said.

He went on to point out that the two countries' governments attached great importance to the development of the project, adding that the competent authorities and relevant enterprises have been working closely to provide a solid guarantee underpinning the HSR's safe and stable operation.

"When it comes to evaluating a high-speed railway project, not only financial data and economic indicators, but also public effects and comprehensive benefits should be taken into account," emphasized Guo.

