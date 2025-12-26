Significant progress made in building China-Indonesia community with shared future

December 26, 2025

BEIJING/JAKARTA, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- At dawn, the first rays of sunlight bathed Halim Station in Jakarta. A red-and-white high-speed train slowly pulled out of the platform, its wheels gliding through the lingering mist over Java Island. It soon gained speed, accelerating steadily toward Bandung, 142 km away. The speeding train mirrors the momentum of China-Indonesia relations, advancing steadily toward a broader future.

The year 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Indonesia. Over the past year, bilateral cooperation across various sectors has yielded substantial results.

HEAD-OF-STATE DIPLOMACY SETS CLEAR DIRECTION

On Sept. 3, Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Beijing with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who was attending the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

In April this year, Xi and Prabowo exchanged congratulatory messages on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries. On Aug. 17, Xi extended congratulations to Indonesia on the 80th anniversary of its founding.

According to Xue Song, an associate professor at China's Fudan University, the frequent interactions between the two heads of state carry significant political weight and have laid a solid foundation for advancing substantive cooperation across various sectors.

PRACTICAL COOPERATION YIELDS MULTIPLE BENEFITS

On Oct. 17, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, a landmark China-Indonesia joint project, marked its second anniversary of operation. According to data released by China State Railway Group, the railway has transported over 12 million passengers to date, with an on-time performance rate of over 95 percent, making it one of Indonesia's busiest rail transit lines.

In 2025, training programs for Indonesian technical personnel progressed smoothly, supporting facilities were continuously improved, and the comprehensive socio-economic benefits of the project became increasingly evident.

The China-Indonesia "Two Countries, Twin Parks" project is another highlight of bilateral cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. Data from relevant departments in Fuqing City, China's Fujian Province, showed that by November, the Fuzhou Yuanhong Investment Zone had 194 industrial enterprises in operation. Cooperation was carried out across five major cross-border industrial chains, including marine fisheries, tropical agriculture, light industry and textiles, mechanical electronics and green mining.

In November, Indonesia's first shipment of frozen durian arrived at the Fuzhou Yuanhong Investment Zone, marking a new breakthrough in bilateral trade of tropical agricultural products.

Meanwhile, at the Batang Industrial Park under the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" initiative in Indonesia, projects in green energy and the digital economy advanced steadily. In March, President Prabowo announced the elevation of the park to a national-level economic zone -- Batang Industrial Special Economic Zone -- aiming to develop it into an "Indonesian Shenzhen."

Economic and trade cooperation also made notable progress in 2025, particularly in the new energy vehicle (NEV) sector. Latest data from the Association of Indonesian Automotive Industries show that nearly 83,000 Chinese-brand NEVs were sold in the Indonesian market during the first 11 months of the year, marking a year-on-year increase of 130 percent.

In September, the People's Bank of China and Bank Indonesia officially launched a bilateral local currency settlement framework, covering all items in the international balance of payments. Besides, the two central banks initiated a cooperation project to interconnect their QR code payment systems, a move expected to further facilitate bilateral economic and trade exchanges.

PEOPLE-TO-PEOPLE CONNECTIVITY

A volleyball tournament in Purwosono, a village in Indonesia's East Java Province, is among the most popular local events in the region.

Recently, the village chief, Hendrik Dwi Martono, visited China through a village chief program, where he observed how village-level football leagues help drive economic development. Inspired by this, Hendrik returned to his village and promoted the establishment of a volleyball league tailored to local conditions.

In 2025, multiple new direct air routes connecting cities in China and Indonesia were launched, further facilitating personnel exchanges between the two countries.

Data released by Statistics Indonesia show that from January to October 2025, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Indonesia exceeded 1.135 million, a year-on-year increase of approximately 10.1 percent.

China has also become an increasingly popular destination for Indonesian tourists. For example, Shanghai, a modern metropolis, received over 163,000 Indonesian visitors in the first three quarters of 2025, a substantial year-on-year increase of 61.4 percent.

Recently, giant pandas Hu Chun and Cai Tao, residing in Indonesia, successfully gave birth. Indonesian netizens expressed their eagerness to see the panda cubs and hope that, like the continuously developing China-Indonesia relationship, the panda babies would grow strong and healthy.

Standing at a new historical juncture, China and Indonesia will uphold their original aspiration of establishing diplomatic ties, advance the high-level China-Indonesia community with a shared future, and make due contributions to the progress of humanity.

At a recent think tank event, Indonesian Ambassador to China Djauhari Oratmangun fondly recalled the achievements in bilateral relations by 2025. "Let us embrace the opportunities of the next 75 years and beyond with confidence, optimism and shared purpose. Together, we can go even further."

