Azerbaijan's president lauds comprehensive strategic partnership with China
BAKU, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called his country's comprehensive strategic partnership with China "a great success."
During an interview with local television channels on Monday, Aliyev said that establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2025 have significantly boosted economic ties with China, providing a strong impetus for businesses and government agencies to step up contacts.
The president also noted that Chinese companies are actively participating in the construction of solar and wind power plants in Azerbaijan, adding that a local assembly project for electric buses involving Chinese automakers has already begun.
"When we decided to develop not only green energy but also green transport, we had to choose a strategic partner, and the choice fell on Chinese companies," Aliyev said. He added that the professionalism, quality and speed of execution of these projects "have confirmed the correctness of this choice."
