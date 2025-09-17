Azeri PM meets China's senior political advisor on bilateral ties

Xinhua) 13:12, September 17, 2025

BAKU, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Monday met with Su Hui, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Conveying Chinese Premier Li Qiang's greetings to Asadov, Su said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, relations between the two countries have maintained a strong momentum of rapid development.

China is ready to work with Azerbaijan to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate mutual support, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and international coordination, and continuously advance the development of the China-Azerbaijan comprehensive strategic partnership, Su said.

Asking Su to convey his best wishes for Premier Li, Asadov congratulated China on holding the grand ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Developing relations with China is a priority of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, he said, expressing willingness to take the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership as an opportunity to further deepen bilateral cooperation in fields such as cross-border transport, green energy and digital economy.

Su led a CPPCC delegation to visit Azerbaijan at the invitation of the Azerbaijani side. During the visit, she also met with Sahiba Gafarova, speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan.

