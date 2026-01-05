24th Vasaloppet International Ski Festival kicks off in NE China

CHANGCHUN, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- The 24th China Changchun Jingyuetan Vasaloppet International Ski Festival opened Sunday in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province.

2,227 professional athletes and ski enthusiasts from 33 countries and regions gathered at the Jingyuetan National Forest Park to compete in the cross-country skiing event.

Italy's Mattia Armellini won the men's 50km in two hours, eight minutes and two seconds, just 0.5 seconds ahead of two-time winner Fabian Stocek of the Czech Republic. Another Italian skier Busin Lorenzo took bronze.

"This is my first time in Changchun. The feeling is good, the snow here is a little bit slow compared to that in Europe. The city is very beautiful, and I really enjoy the natural environment here," said Armellini.

Chinese skiers Chen Lingshuang, Jin Ran and Li Lei swept the podium in the women's 50km category.

In the men's 25km, Italy's Tommaso Dellagiacoma clinched victory while host skiers Liu Jingchao and Wang Yuhang took silver and bronze, respectively.

Anna Melnik of Kazakhstan triumphed in the women's 25km race, ahead of China's Wang Yu and Zhao Mengyang.

The Vasaloppet International Ski Festival, originating in Sweden, is one of the world's largest cross-country skiing events. In 2003, Vasaloppet China was introduced in Changchun, becoming the fourth global venue for the festival after Sweden, Japan and the United States.

Since 2014, Vasaloppet China has been an official member of Worldloppet, the world's premier long-distance cross-country skiing organization. Over the past decade, Jingyuetan has become a hub for elite skiers from around the world.

