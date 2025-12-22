China dominates in aerials mixed team event at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup

Xinhua) 09:52, December 22, 2025

CHONGLI, China, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China secured gold and silver in the mixed team event at the FIS Freestyle Skiing Aerials World Cup stop at the Secret Garden Snow Park of Chongli on Sunday.

China Team 1, comprising Xu Mengtao, Qi Guangpu and Li Tianma, captured the gold medal with a total score of 315.35 points in the final, while China Team 2, featuring Chen Meiting, Wang Xindi and Sun Jiaxu, finished second on 308.49. The United States Team 2 claimed bronze with 267.41 points.

Weather conditions improved significantly on Sunday compared with Saturday, with lower wind speeds and higher temperatures.

The contest remained undecided until the final moment, as China Team 1 overtook their compatriots only after 2022 Winter Olympic champion Qi Guangpu landed his jump solidly to seal the gold medal.

"Both Chinese teams are very strong. Although my teammates had minor flaws in the final, that's how mixed team events work. We can help each other to make up points, and we were fortunate to make it happen," said Xu, who is also a 2022 Winter Olympic champion.

The next stop of the FIS Freestyle Skiing Aerials World Cup will be held on at the Lac-Beauport ski resort in Canada on January 6, 2026.

