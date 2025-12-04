China's Liu, Han reach women's freeski final at FIS Big Air World Cup in Beijing

December 04, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese freeskiers Liu Mengting and Han Linshan finished fourth and sixth respectively in the women's freeski qualification at the FIS Big Air World Cup in Beijing on Thursday, securing their berths in the final scheduled for Saturday.

The top eight in qualifying advance to the final. Canada's Naomi Urness collected 170.25 points to take first place, 1.75 points ahead of runner-up Kirsty Muir of Britain, while Anni Karava of Finland ranked third with 166.25 points.

The 21-year-old Liu, who won bronze in the women's freeski event at the FIS Big Air World Cup in Chongli last week, performed steadily to score 79.25 and 79.50 points in her first two runs in Beijing.

Despite finishing 21st in the first run, 19-year-old Han amazed the spectators in her second run to earn 86.75 points, securing a final spot and adding 70.75 points in her third run.

Sandra Eie of Norway, Switzerland's Anouk Andraska and France's Kim Dumont Zanella also reached the final, while China's Xiong Wenhui, Yang Ruyi and Xiao Siyu failed to qualify.

The World Cup runs from Thursday to Saturday at Big Air Shougang, a venue for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The men's freeski qualification will also take place later on Thursday.

