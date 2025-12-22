China dominates aerials events at home FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup

Xinhua) 08:38, December 22, 2025

Gold medalist Kong Fanyu (C) of China, silver medalist Chen Meiting (L) of China and bronze medalist Xu Mengtao of China pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's freeski aerials final of FIS Freeski World Cup 2025 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

CHONGLI, China, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China swept the women's podium and clinched gold and silver in the men's event at the FIS Freestyle Ski Aerials World Cup held at Genting Secret Garden Snow Park on Saturday.

Kong Fanyu claimed the women's title with 102.17 points, while her teammates Chen Meiting and Xu Mengtao finished second and third with 97.45 and 97.02 points, respectively.

In the men's competition, China's Li Tianma topped the standings with 128.01 points, followed by teammate Qi Guangpu on 120.80. Switzerland's Noe Roth took bronze with 110.67 points.

Saturday's competition was held amid strong winds and low temperatures, which added uncertainty to the event. All three Chinese women's medalists attempted the same bFFF jump with a difficulty degree of 4.293, though Chen and Xu showed more visible flaws on landing.

"I was recovering from injury last season, and after returning this season, my priority is to plan my daily training well and save my best form for the upcoming Winter Olympics," Kong said.

Qi chose the lowest degree of difficulty among all athletes who advanced to the second round of the men's final, at 4.425. Although both Qi and Li completed their planned jumps well, Li's higher difficulty degree of 5.100 ultimately secured him the top score.

"In the first round of the final, I completed my jump well. After advancing to the second round, I chose a high-difficulty jump mainly to enjoy the competition and to show the best of what I am capable of," Li said.

Xu and Qi, both gold medalists at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, are now preparing for what would be their fifth Winter Olympics.

"Seeing Li choose such a difficult jump in such harsh weather really made me nervous for him. But when I saw him land it solidly, I was genuinely happy," Qi said.

"As a veteran, my focus now is more on passing on my experience and accompanying these younger teammates on their journey," he added.

Kong Fanyu of China celebrates during the women's freeski aerials final of FIS Freeski World Cup 2025 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Li Tianma of China competes during the men's freeski aerials final of FIS Freeski World Cup 2025 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Li Tianma of China competes during the men's freeski aerials final of FIS Freeski World Cup 2025 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Qi Guangpu of China competes during the men's freeski aerials final of FIS Freeski World Cup 2025 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Li Tianma (C) of China, silver medalist Qi Guangpu (L) of China and bronze medalist Noe Roth of Switzerland pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's freeski aerials final of FIS Freeski World Cup 2025 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Qi Guangpu of China competes during the men's freeski aerials final of FIS Freeski World Cup 2025 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Noe Roth of Switzerland competes during the men's freeski aerials final of FIS Freeski World Cup 2025 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Qi Guangpu of China competes during the men's freeski aerials final of FIS Freeski World Cup 2025 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Li Tianma of China competes during the men's freeski aerials final of FIS Freeski World Cup 2025 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Qi Guangpu of China competes during the men's freeski aerials final of FIS Freeski World Cup 2025 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)