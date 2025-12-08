Gu Ailing leads China's podium sweep in Snow League freeski halfpipe

Xinhua) 09:28, December 08, 2025

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- China swept the women's podium in the freeski halfpipe competition of the Snow League on Saturday at Genting Snow Park in Chongli, with Olympic champion Gu Ailing claiming the title ahead of Zhang Kexin and Li Fanghui.

It was Gu's first halfpipe contest in nearly a year. She said returning to competition in China made the victory especially meaningful.

"To come back here in Chongli, almost like my 'home course', and win again feels amazing. I really enjoyed being back in the start gate," Gu told Xinhua.

Snow League is an invitation-only event independent of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), featuring top freeskiers and snowboarders from around the world. The competition adopts a head-to-head elimination format, which increases unpredictability and demands greater consistency from the riders.

In the semifinals, Gu defeated Li while Zhang beat Svea Irving of the United States, meaning China has secured both gold and silver before the medal round began.

In the best-of-three final, Gu delivered two clean runs to secure the win in straight rounds. Li outperformed Irving in the bronze medal final.

"It's really special to stand on the podium with Zhang and Li. We've known each other for many years and always push one another. To share this moment in a competition in China means a lot to me," Gu added.

Chongli holds special meaning for Gu, who won her Olympic halfpipe gold medal here in 2022 and claimed back-to-back World Cup titles at the same venue in 2023 and 2024. The 22-year-old will be aiming for a third consecutive World Cup victory in Chongli next week.

In the men's event, Canada's Brendan Mackay took the title, followed by Luke Harrold of New Zealand and Britain's Gus Kenworthy in second and third, respectively.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)