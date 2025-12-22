China wins 2 medals in mixed team aerials final of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2026

Xinhua) 09:59, December 22, 2025

Gold medalists Xu Mengtao (C), Li Tianma ( L) and Qi Guangpu of team China 1 celebrate during the awarding ceremony of the mixed team aerials final of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2026 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Silver medalists Chen Meiting (C), Wang Xindi (L), Sun Jiaxu of team China 2 celebrate during the awarding ceremony of the mixed team aerials final of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2026 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Xu Mengtao of team China 1 reacts during the mixed team aerials final of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2026 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Bronze medalists Kaila Kuhn (C), Ashton Salwan (L) and Connor Curran of team USA 2 celebrate during the awarding ceremony during the mixed team aerials final of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2026 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Gold medalist team China 1 (C), silver medalist team China 2 (L) and bronze medalist team USA 2 react during the awarding ceremony of the mixed team aerials final of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2026 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Qi Guangpu of team China 1 competes during the mixed team aerials final of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2026 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Kaila Kuhn of team USA 2 competes during the mixed team aerials final of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2026 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Xu Mengtao of team China 1 competes during the mixed team aerials final of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2026 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Qi Guangpu of team China 1 competes during the mixed team aerials final of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2026 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Xu Mengtao of team China 1 reacts during the mixed team aerials final of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2026 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Chen Meiting of team China 2 competes during the mixed team aerials final of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2026 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Wang Xindi of team China 2 competes during the mixed team aerials final of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2026 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Li Tianma of team China 1 competes during the mixed team aerials final of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2026 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Sun Jiaxu of team China 2 competes during the mixed team aerials final of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2026 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Ashton Salwan of team USA 2 falls down during the mixed team aerials final of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2026 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Xu Mengtao of team China 1 competes during the mixed team aerials final of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2026 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Wang Xindi of team China 2 competes during the mixed team aerials final of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2026 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

Sun Jiaxu of team China 2 competes during the mixed team aerials final of FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup 2026 in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

