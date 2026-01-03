Chinese medical team donates supplies to Sierra Leone's orphans

Justina Zainab Conteh (R), executive director of the Saint George Foundation, presents a gratitude plaque to the 26th batch of the Chinese medical team to Sierra Leone at the Saint George Foundation Children's Welfare Institute in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on Jan. 2, 2026. The 26th Chinese medical team to Sierra Leone on Thursday donated a batch of supplies as New Year gifts to a welfare home in Freetown, the country's capital.

The supplies, including rice, bread, snacks, and daily necessities, were handed over to the Saint George Foundation Children's Welfare Institute as part of the team's efforts to improve the health and daily lives of the vulnerable children in the country. (The 26th Chinese medical team to Sierra Leone/Handout via Xinhua)

FREETOWN, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- The 26th Chinese medical team to Sierra Leone on Thursday donated a batch of supplies as New Year gifts to a welfare home in Freetown, the country's capital.

The supplies, including rice, bread, snacks, and daily necessities, were handed over to the Saint George Foundation Children's Welfare Institute as part of the team's efforts to improve the health and daily lives of the vulnerable children in the country.

During his visit, Liu Longfei, head of the medical team, expressed hope for the children, saying they will be the successors in building Sierra Leone and the inheritors of China-Sierra Leone friendship.

According to Liu, the medical team has been constantly providing free healthcare for the children at the welfare home with traditional Chinese medical techniques and bringing supplies to improve their livelihoods.

Justina Zainab Conteh, executive director of the Saint George Foundation, expressed her appreciation for the support of the medical team and the Chinese government.

The 26th Chinese medical team to Sierra Leone poses for a group photo at the Saint George Foundation Children's Welfare Institute in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on Jan. 1, 2026. The 26th Chinese medical team to Sierra Leone on Thursday donated a batch of supplies as New Year gifts to a welfare home in Freetown, the country's capital. (The 26th Chinese medical team to Sierra Leone/Handout via Xinhua)

