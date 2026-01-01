Lantern fair kicks off in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu
Tourists visit a lantern fair at a night market in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 31, 2025.
The lantern fair kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting many tourists to experience the unique charm of Dunhuang. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
Photos
