Grand national flag-raising ceremony held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing
(Xinhua) 11:25, January 01, 2026
A grand national flag-raising ceremony is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
People cheer after watching a grand national flag-raising ceremony at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Han)
