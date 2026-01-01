We Are China

Grand national flag-raising ceremony held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:25, January 01, 2026

A grand national flag-raising ceremony is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A grand national flag-raising ceremony is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A grand national flag-raising ceremony is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People cheer after watching a grand national flag-raising ceremony at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

A grand national flag-raising ceremony is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)