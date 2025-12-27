Beijing Tongzhou Railway Station to be put into operation on Dec. 30

Xinhua) 12:39, December 27, 2025

This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows an interior view of the Beijing Tongzhou Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China. The railway station, located in the comprehensive transportation hub of Beijing's sub-center Tongzhou District, will be officially put into operation on Dec. 30. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows ticket gates at the Beijing Tongzhou Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China. The railway station, located in the comprehensive transportation hub of Beijing's sub-center Tongzhou District, will be officially put into operation on Dec. 30. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows an entrance of the Beijing Tongzhou Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China. The railway station, located in the comprehensive transportation hub of Beijing's sub-center Tongzhou District, will be officially put into operation on Dec. 30. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows an exterior view of the Beijing Tongzhou Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China. The railway station, located in the comprehensive transportation hub of Beijing's sub-center Tongzhou District, will be officially put into operation on Dec. 30. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows a platform at the Beijing Tongzhou Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China. The railway station, located in the comprehensive transportation hub of Beijing's sub-center Tongzhou District, will be officially put into operation on Dec. 30. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows an exterior view of the Beijing Tongzhou Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China. The railway station, located in the comprehensive transportation hub of Beijing's sub-center Tongzhou District, will be officially put into operation on Dec. 30. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows an exterior view of the Beijing Tongzhou Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China. The railway station, located in the comprehensive transportation hub of Beijing's sub-center Tongzhou District, will be officially put into operation on Dec. 30. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows a platform at the Beijing Tongzhou Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China. The railway station, located in the comprehensive transportation hub of Beijing's sub-center Tongzhou District, will be officially put into operation on Dec. 30. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows a waiting hall at the Beijing Tongzhou Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China. The railway station, located in the comprehensive transportation hub of Beijing's sub-center Tongzhou District, will be officially put into operation on Dec. 30. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liu Ning)