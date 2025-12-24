"Miffy and Friends China Experience" exhibition opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:31, December 24, 2025

People attend an interactive session while visiting the exhibition "Miffy and Friends China Experience" at the Times Art Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2025. Miffy is a world-famous cartoon rabbit created by Dutch artist Dick Bruna. The exhibition opened here on Wednesday and will last until March 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

