Beijing aims to achieve application of 100 industry-specific large models

Xinhua) 09:18, December 26, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Beijing plans to achieve the application of 100 industry-specific large models by 2028, according to an implementation plan for the Chinese capital's open-source ecosystem released by the municipal bureau of economy and information technology.

The plan also aims to cultivate 10 internationally influential open-source projects, including at least five globally leading ones. It will also cultivate 30 domestic high-profile open-source projects, with no less than 10 in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

To support this goal, the city will encourage open sharing of hardware resources, data and tools. It will also back the development of AI open-source platforms that integrate model development with computing-power scheduling.

Beijing encourages large firms to open-source their technologies for SMEs, supporting future industries in reducing R&D costs through open source, and facilitating financing for high-potential companies.

To advance open-source commercialization, the city is cultivating renowned open-source businesses and specialized operating organizations, guiding patient capital into early-stage hard tech investments, and prioritizing open-source software firms for listing plans.

