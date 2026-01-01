Yearender: Hong Kong accelerates rise as global talent hub

HONG KONG, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- During rush hour at the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station, 27-year-old Mahir Taher, dressed casually with a backpack, looked energetic despite a full day of work. "This is only my second day at work, and I'm still getting used to the environment," he said.

In December 2024, Taher arrived in Hong Kong from Britain through the Top Talent Pass Scheme. His first impression of the city was its convenient transportation, while the fast-paced lifestyle was what he had expected. As he adapted to urban life, he immersed himself in research.

Initially, Taher worked at a university on cancer treatment research. Recently, he became a senior research engineer at Lingnan University, which has been actively promoting cross-disciplinary research platforms, giving him more opportunities to collaborate with teams from different fields.

In recent years, Hong Kong has been striving to become a global talent hub. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has rolled out multiple measures to attract and retain talent. From late 2022 to August 2025, Hong Kong has attracted over 230,000 professionals from various fields worldwide. In the 2025 World Talent Ranking, Hong Kong jumped to fourth globally and first in Asia.

"Here you really find a complex network pushing funding toward the commercialization of projects," Taher said of his experience in Hong Kong. He noted that Hong Kong's Science Park, Cyberport, and cooperation mechanisms offered by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area provide multiple layers of funding and pathways for translating research into commercial applications.

The Top Talent Pass Scheme, which attracts graduates from world-renowned universities and high-earning professionals, is just one of several policies introduced by the HKSAR government. Others include the Quality Migrant Admission Scheme and the New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme. Moreover, the "Study in Hong Kong" brand highlights the international competitiveness of local higher education, drawing more students to pursue degrees in the city. Together, these measures laid the foundation for Hong Kong's role as an international talent hub.

In his latest policy address, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee said that the Top Talent Pass Scheme contributes about 34 billion HK dollars (about 4.36 billion U.S. dollars) a year to the local economy, equivalent to approximately 1.2 percent of Hong Kong's GDP. The scheme has recorded an application rate as high as 55 percent for extension of stay, with those granted renewal being of high calibre. Most of these talents are engaged in Hong Kong's innovation and technology as well as financial sectors.

Pearl from Thailand received a scholarship from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the HKSAR government four years ago to study a bachelor's degree in computer science. The university's international campus environment allowed him to be exposed to classmates and research projects from diverse cultural backgrounds. This summer, he graduated and joined a European software company, beginning a new chapter of his life in Hong Kong.

"Every day brings new challenges. The work style here is very different from my university experience," said 22-year-old Pearl. He valued the sparks of cross-cultural collaboration, noting that different ways of thinking make discussions more dynamic.

Pearl rented an apartment in Mong Kok, Kowloon, and commuted daily by MTR to work in Sheung Wan on Hong Kong Island. He has sought to integrate into society through language, seizing opportunities to practice Cantonese when buying groceries at local markets. Occasionally, he spent weekends on the mainland, where his Mandarin skills also came in handy.

"I hope to carve out my own space here," Pearl said. His interest in Chinese culture and natural scenery, combined with Hong Kong's global outlook, gave him strong reasons to stay.

As Taher and Pearl embarked on fresh stages of their journeys, local institutions are also striving to attract renowned scholars worldwide, injecting new energy into the city's academic landscape.

In the evening on Nov. 7, seats in the Grand Hall of the University of Hong Kong's (HKU) Centennial Campus were quickly filled. The 2023 Nobel Laureate in Physics, Ferenc Krausz, who joined HKU as Chair Professor in the Department of Physics under the Faculty of Science in November, delivered a lecture attended by hundreds from academia, government, and professional sectors.

"HKU's interdisciplinary vision aligns perfectly with the next chapter of my career," Krausz said.

The successive joining of internationally renowned scholars is a vivid reflection of the rising global research competitiveness of Hong Kong's universities in recent years. In the latest Quacquarelli Symonds Asia University Rankings, five Hong Kong universities placed in the top 10, with HKU ranked first.

"Hong Kong offers an exceptional environment for global research talent, making it a prime destination for conducting research," said Secretary for Education of the HKSAR government Christine Choi, who also attended the lecture.

Standing among the foremost architects of attosecond physics, Krausz looked to HKU as the next stage for his pioneering work. "I look forward to collaborating with the university's brilliant minds to explore new frontiers, unlocking new possibilities in both fundamental discovery and technological innovation," Krausz said.

For younger researchers like Taher, the local research environment is competitive, yet full of possibilities. "I am being presented with more opportunities here, but I also have to navigate," Taher said.

Beyond research, Taher has gradually built connections with the city over the past year -- learning Cantonese, playing volleyball, volunteering, and tasting mooncakes during the Mid-Autumn Festival while engaging with local traditions. These experiences have given him a more authentic feel for Hong Kong's rhythm and atmosphere.

Pearl, new to the workplace, sees Hong Kong as a stage for growth. "I want to accumulate experience here and grow faster," he said, noting that the HKSAR government's Youth Start-up Internship Program not only provides young people with practical opportunities but also supports business development. "Hong Kong is a great starting point," Pearl added. (1 U.S. dollar equals 7.78 HK dollars)

