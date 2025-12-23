15 arrested in 1 bln yen robbery in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Fifteen people were arrested after 1 billion yen (about 6.35 million U.S. dollars) was robbed from a currency exchange shop earlier in Sheung Wan of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong police said on Monday.

Among those arrested, seven have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. The police described the case as very serious, and they are tracing the whereabouts of the robbed funds. The investigation is still ongoing, and further arrests have not been ruled out, the police said at a press conference.

On Dec. 18, two employees of a Japanese company engaged in cryptocurrency and luxury goods business traveled to Sheung Wan, intending to exchange 1 billion yen packed in four suitcases. When they got out of their vehicle at 33 Wing Lok Street, a private car suddenly appeared. Three robbers got out, one brandishing a knife, and seized the four suitcases containing the money.

According to police, the arrested suspects include 11 men and 4 women, aged between 20 and 69, all of them are local residents, and some have triad backgrounds. The police believed the mastermind had already been apprehended.

