Hong Kong groups back Jimmy Lai verdict as upholding rule of law

Xinhua) 11:24, December 17, 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The verdict on Jimmy Lai, an instigator of anti-China riots in Hong Kong, has drawn widespread support from across the Hong Kong society, with group leaders and associations affirming that the ruling has underscored the region's commitment to the rule of law and its duty to safeguard national security.

The High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday found Lai guilty on two charges of conspiring to collude with external forces and a charge of conspiracy to publish seditious materials.

Following the ruling, a broad cross-section of Hong Kong society has voiced agreement that the case of Lai is founded on clear facts and conclusive evidence.

The trial process had shattered all rumors smearing the judicial independence and prosecution impartiality of Hong Kong, said Lee Wai-king, a member of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China and a member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR.

Lee highlighted the transparency of the proceedings, citing the provision of more than 500 public seats for the citizens as well as both local and foreign media.

The Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong said the trial has demonstrated the professionalism and impartiality of the judges, noting that both the prosecution and defense were given full opportunity to present evidence and cross-examine witnesses.

The New People's Party pointed out that Lai was the first defendant prosecuted for collusion with foreign or external forces to endanger national security under the national security law in Hong Kong, adding that the lengthy proceedings reflected the court's professionalism and rigor.

Fu Kin-chi, a council member of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies and a law professor, described the written judgment as clearly articulated and tightly reasoned. It has demonstrated the firm stance and professional standards of Hong Kong's judicial system in safeguarding national security, he added.

Lai has been a key planner and participant in the anti-China unrest that destabilized the financial hub, the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong said, expressing full support for authorities' efforts to eliminate national security risks.

Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers said that since the enforcement of the national security law in Hong Kong, the society has returned to the right track, ensuring the legitimate rights and freedom of citizens in a safer environment.

The Hong Kong China Friendship Association condemned the bullying acts by some Western countries and politicians, saying that the blatant interference in the internal affairs of other countries and the pressure on the judiciary were a gross violation of the spirit of common law and the rule of law.

Calvin Choi, honorary president of the Hong Kong Federation of Journalists, said Lai and Apple Daily had long exerted a serious negative influence on the city's stability and the conviction of Lai is an inevitable outcome of justice being served under the law.

Lee Tsz-king, a member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR, said that the verdict on Lai's case marks a crucial moment for the authorities to firmly uphold the rule of law and resist foreign interference.

In the face of smears from anti-China forces, the Hong Kong society has remained clear-headed, Lee said, adding that the city will never allow any external forces to undermine the foundation of the rule of law.

