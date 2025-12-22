Hong Kong to launch tech park amid sci-tech development push

Xinhua) 08:40, December 22, 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Hetao Hong Kong Park will be officially launched on Monday, Sun Dong, secretary for innovation, technology and industry of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said in a blog posted on Saturday.

So far, more than 60 enterprises and institutions have signed leases to move into the technology park, with most focusing on life sciences, microelectronics, new energy and artificial intelligence, according to Sun.

The Hetao Hong Kong Park is located in the Northern Metropolis, an area adjacent to the border with south China's tech hub Shenzhen. The Northern Metropolis aims to provide space for Hong Kong to build itself into an international innovation and technology hub, complementing the financial sector in the city's south.

Sun said the park's opening represents a key achievement in the final year of China's 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), adding that the HKSAR government has set up a special inter-departmental task force to expedite procedures and approvals.

As a key base for developing new quality productive forces, the park is set to boost development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and strengthen China's technological self-reliance, Sun said.

