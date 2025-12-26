Hong Kong's global standing boosted with increasing presence of int'l organizations: justice secretary

HONG KONG, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The establishment of an Asia-Pacific Liaison Office of the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT) in Hong Kong signifies a vote of confidence in the city, said Paul Lam, secretary for justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, on Thursday.

He believed that this development is of critical importance in enhancing Hong Kong's status as an international legal service center.

The office is expected to open in the second half of 2026, marking the first regional presence of UNIDROIT outside its seat in Rome in its 100-year history.

Hong Kong has already housed the Hague Conference on Private International Law Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific and the Department of Justice Project Office for Collaboration with United Nations Commission on International Trade Law.

Also, the International Organization for Mediation has its headquarters in the city.

"If more and more international organizations are willing to do the same, by agreeing to have some sort of physical presence in Hong Kong, that would imply that more and more people are willing to cast their vote of confidence in Hong Kong," Lam said.

"Having regard to its status and function as an international legal service center, which naturally will enhance Hong Kong's reputation in this respect, it will attract more people to come here to participate in different types of activities," he added.

Hopefully, this snowball effect can help enhance Hong Kong's reputation, attracting more people to come to Hong Kong to use its legal service, he said.

"I think in the long run, this is a very significant development and I am very confident that this would help to reinforce Hong Kong's position as a genuine international legal service and dispute resolution services center," he noted.

